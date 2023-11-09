"Incredible, exhilarating and satisfying journey": Anupam Kher wraps up shoot of 'Vijay 69'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Anupam dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "And it is a #FilmWrap for #Vijay69! What an incredible, exhilarating and satisfying journey this has been!! In a career span of 40 years and having done 540 films, I came across a film that enhances my own philosophy of 'never giving up'.

"There is a sense of emptiness within me that the shoot is over, but I am extremely eager to share, my journey of this beautiful film with all of you! Thank you @yrf! Thank you, my genius writer/director, #AkshayRoy! Thank you, my fellow actors, technicians for your love, warmth & appreciation throughout the making of Vijay69!! Sorry! If I hurt anybody unintentionally during the making of this film. Special thanks to my friend @chunkypanday for the person and the performance he has put in here! Jai to all! #Joy #Movies #Wrap," he concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czae6NeiUa5/

Fans bombarded the comment section with heart and clapping emojis.

Anupam Kher got injured while filming for 'Vijay 69'. He hurt his shoulder and informed his fans by posting a picture in which a sling is attached to his right hand covering his shoulder.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

Sharing the film's first look, Kher tweeted, "ANNOUNCEMENT: It's good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @yrfentertainment's #Vijay69 in the lead: a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let's put the show on the road! Jai Ho! My #537th Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy".

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor