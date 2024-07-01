"Incredibly proud to call you mine": Rohit Sharma gets a shout out from wife Ritika

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 1 : Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh penned an appreciation post for him over the historic T20 World Cup win of the Men in Blue.

In her post on Instagram, Ritika said it has been emotional and inspiring to see Rohit achieve his dream of winning the World Cup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C83O-sAob78/?hl=en&img_index=1

"Ro, I know what this has meant to you. This format, this cup, these men, this journey and this entire process of getting what you've always dreamed of. I know how hard these last few months have been for you. I know the toll it's taken on your heart, mind and body but watching you achieve your dream was incredibly emotional and inspiring," she wrote.

Ritika added,"As your wife, I am immensely proud of what you've achieved and the impact you've had on this game and the people who love it; but as someone who loves your game I'm sad to see you leave any part of it behind. I know you've thought long and hard about what's best for this team but that doesn't make watching you leave that part of it behind any easier. I love you so much and I am so incredibly proud to call you mine!"

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. By securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

