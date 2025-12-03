IND vs SA: Anushka is all hearts as Virat Kohli scores his 53rd ODI century

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 3 : Actor Anushka Sharma beamed with pride as her husband, star cricketer Virat Kohli, smashed his 53rd ODI century in the ongoing match against South Africa in Raipur.

Minutes after Kohli scored 100, Anushka took to Instagram Stories and expressed her happiness over her beloved's remarkable feat.

She posted a picture of Virat and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

Vikas Kohli, Virat's elder brother, also couldn't hold back his excitement after the century.

"Hell yeah," Vikas wrote, adding a picture of Kohli in which he could be seen celebrating his century.

Virat's sister Bhawna gave a shout-out to him, saying, "You make us all proud."

"Roar tiger...you make us all proud, and those who love cricket gets a feast that they cherish," she posted.

This was Kohli's second consecutive hundred in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. In the first ODI, Kohli notched up 135 runs off 120 deliveries, including 11 fours and seven sixes, in India's 17-run win in Ranchi.

The 37-year-old legendary batter reached his 53rd ODI century in 90 deliveries. Overall, it was the 84th international century for Kohli.

He is behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most international centuries. Tendulkar has 100 centuries in international cricket.

Kohli now has 11 different streaks of hundreds in two (or more) consecutive ODI innings. The next most for anyone is six by AB de Villiers.

Kohli's magnificent hundred in the second ODI helped India cross the 250-run mark. He stitched a superb 195-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Kohli scored 102 runs off 93 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor