Independence Day 2023: Here are some patriotic songs you must listen to

Independence Day is an annual national holiday in India celebrated on August 15. Independence Day commemorates the end of British rule in 1947, as a result of the Indian Independence Act passed on July 18, 1947, and the formation of a free and independent Indian nation.

India is all set to celebrate yet another Independence Day on August 15. Indeed, being Indians, this day holds a lot of importance. It's a great occasion to remember and honour the sacrifices of the great freedom fighters who fought for our independence So, this Independence Day, whether you are planning an event or simply staying at home, remember to play these songs.

Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram

Music Maestro AR Rahman has never failed to leave us spellbound with his voice and music compositions. This song by him is just the perfect choice for Independence Day. Maa Tujhe Salaam which was released in 1997, talks volumes about the undying love for the motherland.

Ae Mere Pyar Watan

This song, sung by Manna Day and created by Salil Chaudhary from the 1961 film 'Kabuliwala' starring Balraj Sahni, is possibly the cleanest song on the concept of identity and love for the motherland. The fact that the song is about an Afghan traveller stuck in India thinking about his home while also being associated with Independence Day celebrations here tells a lot about the purity of the song's message about one's enduring love for their birthplace.

Teri Mitti

This soulful song is the latest in the series of patriotic songs. Soulful lyrics, sung beautifully, and for me, that bit of Punjabi tinge makes me nostalgic for the land that is known for its brave sons. Singer B Praak, Music by Arko. Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Starring Akshay Kumar & Parineeti Chopra the movie was directed by Anurag Singh.

Ae Watan

This wonderful song from the film Raazi, composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, and written by the famous Gulzar and Allama Iqbal, has a massive fan base. This song leaves no stone left in instilling patriotism and serving as a reminder that your country is a priority.

Chak De

Another patriotic song, that has become and anthem over the last decade. The title song of the 2007 film starring Shah Rukh Khan was composed by Salim-Sulaiman and sung by Sukhwinder, and has been a common song across playlists on Independence Day and also, for every sporting event, involving India aur Indian players.