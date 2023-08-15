Independence Day 2023: Shah Rukh Khan hoists National Flag at his residence with Gauri, AbRam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the National flag at his residence in Mumbai on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a couple of posts which he captioned, "Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it."

In the first picture, SRK could be seen posing with his son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan, standing in front of the national flag.

In another video, the trio could be seen along with some other staff members saluting the national flag.

Several pictures and videos of King Khan hoisting the national flag on the terrace of his bungalow, Mannat went viral on social media in which he could be seen along with his wife and kid. The trio could be seen twinning in white outfits.

Fan club Shah Rukh Khan Universe shared a few pictures on Instagram and captioned it, “King Khan celebrating 77th #IndependenceDay with the KHANdaan at #Mannat.”

In another viral video, SRK was seen waving to his fans gathered outside his residence.

Earlier today, SRK also changed his X (formerly known as Twitter), display picture to tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of India’s 77th Independence Day encourages citizens to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles.

India today celebrated the completion of 76 years of independence.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in the action thriller film ‘Jawan’ which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Recently makers unveiled the romantic track ‘Chaleya’ from the film which received positive responses from the audience.

Apart from ‘Jawan’, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ oppiste Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

