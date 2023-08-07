Independence Day 2023: Top 5 patriotic movies to watch with family and friends

Independence Day is an annual national holiday in India celebrated on August 15. Independence Day commemorates the end of British rule in 1947, as a result of the Indian Independence Act passed on July 18, 1947, and the formation of a free and independent Indian nation.

Everyone is making preparations for this day, and if you are one of those who hasn't yet, we have some ideas for you. You may make the most of your Independence Day by viewing some of the best patriotic films. Netflix is one of the platforms available for binge-watching films, but you may also use other sites.

There are a number of patriotic films which have been made in Bollywood. We give you a list of movies which you should watch on Independence Day.

Border:

Border is without a doubt the best war film ever produced in Bollywood. The film is based on true events that occurred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the Battle of Longewala in Rajasthan.

Rang De Basanti:

A thought-provoking picture that blends the past and the present, focusing on a group of young people who realise the power of sacrifice and the need of speaking up against corruption. This film will leave you thinking and feeling motivated.

Chittagong:

This film is set against the backdrop of a little-known drama in 1930s British Colonial India (now Bangladesh) in which a groupof daring schoolboys and young women led by a schoolteacher, Masterda Surya Sen (Manoj Bajpai), took on the Empire. The story of Chittagong centres around Jhunku (Delzad Hiwale), a 14-year-old kid.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh:

The film's director, Rajkumar Santoshi, tells the story of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivram Hari Rajguru's sacrifice to reclaim India's independence from British domination. A.R. Rahman's music is captivating. The primary actors were Ajay Devgan, Sushant Singh, and D. Santosh.

Sardar Udham:

Shoojit Sircar’s critically acclaimed and well-received biographical drama on the life of Sardar Udham Singh revolves around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The titular role is played by Vicky Kaushal.