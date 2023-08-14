Independence Day 2023: What makes kite flying tradition so special in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : As Independence Day is around the corner, one thing that most of us would love to do will be flying a kite. Kite flying is an age-old tradition in India and on events such as Makar Sankranti, Baisakhi, and Independence Day, children and adults alike continue to participate with zeal in kite flying activities. Every year kite flying competitions are held in different parts of north India and people love to participate in it.

Brightly coloured kites, spools, and multicoloured threads create a beautiful scene in the Indian skies, especially during harvest festivals and Indian Independence Day. It is a symbol of patriotism on this day and different kinds of kites with messages written over them are also available in the market.

People of different age groups from their rooftops attempt to bring down another person's kite by cutting the thread. Kites soar high in the sky on Indian Independence Day (August 15), symbolising the free nation that India became on this day.

Over time, the shape and size of kites have also evolved and there are different varieties available in the market. Kite flying is about family gatherings, wonderful holiday food, and some friendly kite flying competitions with neighbours, especially on Indian Independence Day. On this day everyone gathers on the rooftops, enjoys music and food and shouts ‘Kai Po Che’ after bringing down the kite of another person and winning the completion.

Now, again it is time of the year for each of us to celebrate this Independence Day and indulge in kite flying activity. This is the time that attracts kite makers from all over the world to be part of it and bring their kites to the market.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor