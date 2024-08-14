Independence Day 2024: Patriotic songs that should be on your playlist to celebrate the day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : India is set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. Music is the best method to evoke feelings and Independence Day celebrations are never complete without catchy music and stirring patriotic songs.

Written in celebration of India's grandeur, these well-known songs strike a chord with the spirit of liberty and togetherness, inspiring feelings of pride and nostalgia in everyone who sings them.

Here are twelve songs that will stir the patriot in you as we commemorate this important day.

Vande Mataram

'Vande Mataram' by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is a classic Independence Day anthem that celebrates the strength and beauty of India. It represents the spirit and heritage of the country and functioned as a rallying cry throughout the country's independence war.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

From A.R. Rahman's Vande Mataram album, the contemporary patriotic song "Maa Tujhe Salaam" is a favourite music during Independence Day celebrations which expresses love and respect for the country.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti

'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' is a timeless classic from the 1967 film 'Upkaar' featuring Manoj Kumar, who played a significant role in popularising then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's rally quote, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan".

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' is a revolutionary anthem featured in the film starring Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. This anthem has been reinvented and reimagined over the years, but its essence remains unchanged.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' composed by C Ramchandra and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, is an ode to India's soldiers, honouring their sacrifices and symbolizing the nation's freedom.

Des Rangila

'Des Rangila' from the 2006 movie Faana, is a classic patriotic anthem that evokes patriotism in every Indian. Mahalaxmi Iyer's vocals evoke a sense of love and respect for the motherland, making this song a part of Independence Day celebrations.

Ae Watan

The lyrics of this catchy song 'Ae Watan' from the movie 'Raazi' have been masterfully composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The song arouses strong feelings of love, pride, and dedication to the nation with its lovely lyrics and soaring music.

Rang De Basanti

'Rang De Basanti' is an energetic song that captures the essence of Indian nationalism, radiating power, joy, and a sense of unanimity.

Aisa Des Hai Mera

India's culture and diversity are described in this catchy song 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Veer-Zaara'. It instils a sense of pride in the country and brings you closer to it.

Chakde India

Salim-Sulaiman's powerful anthem 'Chakde Inda', sung by Sukhwinder Singh shows pride in the country, unity and greatness and adds patriotism to the Independence Day celebrations.

Teri Mitti

'Teri Mitti' is a must-play song on Independence Day to evoke pride. It is a soulful song that touches the hearts of every India with its words and rhythm.

Lehra Do

People will get chills from this thrilling song 'Lehra Do' from the film '83'. The 1983 cricket World Cup victory by India is portrayed in Kabir Khan's film.

Add these songs to your playlist and you will definitely rekindle your patriotism and strengthen your love for the nation, whether you're listening to them again or for the first time.

