Independence Day 2024: Try these simple and festive tricolour dishes to celebrate freedom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : As India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Indians are eager to make this occasion even more special! While some will revel in patriotic movies and songs, others will delve into the country's rich cultural heritage. But why not take it a step further and infuse your meals with a touch of patriotism too?

Get ready to plate up some tricolour dishes and indulge in a culinary celebration! Here are some mouth-watering recipes to add a patriotic twist to your breakfast or lunch, making your Independence Day even more memorable!

Tricolour parantha

Add some dash of tricolour in your aloo or gobhi parathas in your breakfast. You can make an orange colour with carrot puree and a green colour with spinach. Mix wheat flour with spinach puree, carrot puree and water separately for each colour. Roll out small portions of each dough into thin parathas and cook it with a little oil until golden brown. Serve it with fresh yoghurt or pickle to make it delicious.

Tricolour fruit salad

Indulge in this nutritious and flavorful treat and make your Independence Day celebration a guilt-free delight by eating tricolour fruit salad. Use orange or papaya to make an orange colour. Green colour can be made by kiwis or grapes. Bananas or dragon fruit can be used for white colour. Squeeze a little lemon juice and add some chaat masala over the fruits.

Tricolour pasta salad

Children often want to eat Maggie or pasta for their breakfast. So, add a splash of patriotism to the pasta game with a vibrant Tricolour Pasta Salad. Use mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes and tricolour spaghetti to make a dish savoury and aesthetically pleasing. Add some fresh basil as a garnish to add even more greenery.

Tricolour paneer tikka

For Independence Day lunch, serve Tricolour Paneer Tikka to commemorate to make this occasion more patriotic. Coat paneer cubes in a mixture of orange tandoori masala, green mint chutney and creamy white yoghurt marinade. Grill to perfection and serve with a side of fresh veggies and mint chutney.

Tricolour momos

Momos lovers can celebrate this Independence Day with Tricolour Momos! Add some tomato and spinach puree to give them a tricolour. But, momo lovers can't eat momos without chutney so you can even try to make tricolour sauces too. A tangy tomato chutney for the orange, a zesty green chutney with a hint of spinach and a creamy white chutney to complete the trio.

Try these tricolour dishes on your menu and rekindle your love for the nation. Whether you're a seasoned patriot or a new generation of Indians, these dishes are sure to stir your heart and strengthen your bond with India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor