Independence Day 2025: A look at Bollywood actors who have portrayed roles of freedom fighters

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Bollywood has time and again remembered the country's struggle for Independence with its films of the patriotic genre. Top actors like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, and Sharman Joshi have also managed to step into the shoes of some great freedom fighters and invoke patriotism on the big screen.

As India observes its 79th Independence Day this year, let's take a look at some Bollywood actors who have etched their names in the history of Indian cinema by their powerful performances as freedom fighters.

Ajay Devgn (Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh)

While Bhagat Singh's life and fearless role in India's freedom movement have largely influenced a lot of films, it is Ajay Devgn's portrayal of the character that remains memorable to date. Devgn impressed audiences with his strong performance, offering a tribute to Bhagat Singh's bravery and sacrifice. The actor even went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for this role in 2002.

Aamir Khan (Mangal Pandey in Mandal Pandey: The Rising)

The Bollywood superstar stepped into the shoes of the Indian soldier in this biographical war drama, set during the Revolt of 1857. As the titular character, Aamir exuded immense power and a rebellious spirit that sparked the First War of Independence. It was directed by Ketan Mehta and also starred Ranu Mukerji in the prominent role.

Kangana Ranaut (Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi)

Kangana Ranaut delivered a very powerful performance as Rani Lakshmi Bai in the historical drama. The film is focused on the life of Lakshmi Bai, her origin, fearless personality, and her major role in the Revolt of 1857. For her performance, Kangana won a National Award in 2021.

Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham Singh in Sardar Udham)

Emerging Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has taken up the titular role in the biographical historical drama film. It focuses on how Kaushal essayed Sardar Udham Singh, who led the assassination plan against Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film opened to positive reviews, with many applauding the actor's performance.

Sharman Joshi (Shivaram Rajguru in Rang De Basanti)

The film, which beautifully connects the modern youth to India's freedom struggle, saw Sharman Joshi delivering a powerful performance as Rajguru. With the use of flashbacks, the characters' present-day lives are shown to be largely influenced by the patriotic spirit.

With all that said, all these remarkably talented Bollywood actors have highlighted the courage and sacrifices of the freedom fighters on the big screens that shaped India's journey towards independence.

