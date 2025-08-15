Independence Day 2025: Actor Annu Kapoor calls for "collective responsibility" among citizens towards success of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Bollywood veteran actor Annu Kapoor called for "collective responsibility" among the citizens on Independence Day 2025.

The actor remembered the retro song 'Ek Bangla Bane Nyara' from the movie 'President', which was released in 1937. With the help of the song, Annu Kapoor shared his idea of "unity in diversity" while asking the citizens to become responsible towards the society, community and families.

While talking to ANI, the actor said, "On this Independence Day, I am reminded of a song 'Ek bangla bane nyara', This is a bungalow, this is a house, this is India. And in India, there are 140 crore people's bodies and souls. I know, we always say, there is unity in diversity. We have to make an effort. We have to be determined."

He continued, "We can only be successful when each body and each mind is aware of its responsibilities. What we call collective responsibility. Until it comes to our hearts, for ourselves, for our families, for our society, for our community, for our country, and in the end, first and foremost, for our country. On this auspicious occasion, I just want to say, that in our hearts, more than our rights, we should be aware of our responsibilities.

Annu Kapoor is a Bollywood actor known for movies such as 'Aitraaz', 'Arjun Pandit', '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Vocky Donor', and others.

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, several Bollywood celebrities have also extended their best wishes for the day. Music director Anu Malik expressed his solidarity with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "beautiful and better India.

"While speaking to ANI, Anu Malik wished his fans a 'Happy Independence Day' and described the national flag of India as a symbol of 'pride', 'unity', and 'sacrifice' to him.

He said, "A very, very happy Independence Day. I believe that Tiranga is not just a flag. It is a symbol of pride. It is a symbol of sacrifice. And it is a symbol of unity. As our great Lokmanya Tilak Sahab has said, Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it."

The 'Josh' music director further urged the citizens to renew their "commitment" towards a better India while echoing his solidarity with PM Modi's campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

"On this beautiful, auspicious day, on this Independence Day, let us renew our commitment towards a more beautiful and better India. Our Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji has always stated, Ghar ghar Tiranga, Har ghar Tiranga. I salute my beloved country, India," added Anu Malik.

The singer-music director also expressed his love for the country and the music, calling himself a "proud Indian."

"I have done so through many of my songs. When you love something, when you love somebody, and the way I love my country, as a composer, I stay through my music. I am a very proud Indian," said Anu Malik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort. This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor