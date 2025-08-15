Independence Day 2025: Akshay Kumar Shares Patriotic Wishes, Celebrates By Saying, 'Here’s to the Freedom That Defines Us'

On India’s 79th Independence Day, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar extended heartfelt wishes to fans and fellow citizens through his Instagram Stories. Sharing a captivating image of India Gate draped in the tricolour, he wrote, “Happy Independence Day. Here’s to the freedom that defines us and the pride that unites us. Swatantra Diwas ki shubkamna, Jai Hind.” Akshay, known for his patriotic roles, first delved into this genre with Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), playing an Army officer. He followed it up with Baby (2015) and Naam Shabana, portraying an undercover agent devoted to safeguarding the country.

A National Award-winning actor, Akshay Kumar delivered a remarkable performance as a naval officer in Rustom (2016), inspired by a real-life incident, which earned him the Best Actor honour. In Kesari (2019), he brought to life Havildar Ishar Singh, the brave leader in the historic Battle of Saragarhi. His critically acclaimed Airlift (2016) also carried a strong patriotic message. More recently, he starred in Sky Force, a film inspired by historic missions of the Indian Air Force. These projects have solidified Akshay’s reputation as one of Bollywood’s most dedicated champions of patriotic cinema.

Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for his next Bollywood venture, Jolly LLB 3, a courtroom comedy-drama helmed by Subhash Kapoor. The film will see him reunite with Arshad Warsi, as both reprise their beloved ‘Jolly’ roles. This time, the story pits them against each other in a hilarious yet chaotic legal battle. Packed with witty banter, quirky courtroom moments, and unexpected twists, the film promises to deliver a perfect blend of humour and drama, offering audiences a lighter yet entertaining cinematic experience.