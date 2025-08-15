Independence Day 2025: From Akshay Kumar to Ram Charan, celebs extend wishes

New Delhi [India], August 15 : On the country's 79th Independence Day on Friday, the Indian film fraternity have extended their best wishes on the celebration of the historic day.

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a tribute post for those who work to keep the beach clean calling them "Everyday Heroes". He shared a group photo with them.

"Freedom feels brighter when we care for the ground beneath our feet. Was enjoying beachside volleyball when I met these real-life heroes keeping our beaches clean... all smiles, all heart. #IndependenceDay #EverydayHeroes." he said in a social media post on X.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar)

Suneil Shetty penned a heartfelt note for the Indian Army on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. In the Instagram post, the actor was seen waving the tricolour and meeting with Indian Army soldiers.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "No force like our Armed Forces. No pride like being Indian. Saluting the bravehearts who safeguard our nation and ensure that India breathes free. I wish Happy Independence Day to all the citizens."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood, Hema Malini, celebrated Independence Day by joining the PM Modi's campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. She waved India's national flag from the balcony of her residence in Mathura. She was joined by her colleagues and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Rajkummar Rao, the emerging actor of Bollywood, shared a photo of himself walking towards the hoisted India national flag. While sharing the photo, the actor expressed his gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for their "courage", "dedication", and "selfless sacrifices" for the nation.

"Happy Independence Day everyone. Heartfelt gratitude to our Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage, dedication, and selfless sacrifices in protecting us and our nation. Jai Hind," wrote Rajkummar Rao on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

South superstar Ram Charan shared a video in which he was seen saluting the national flag of India at his residence. While sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy 79th Independence Day. Jai Hind."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Early this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag.

Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft. PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor