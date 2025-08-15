Independence Day 2025: Google Doodle pays tribute to India's glory in sports, space missions, cinema

New Delhi [India], August 15 : The search giant Google celebrated the 79th India Independence Day by unveiling a special doodle featuring a diverse array of styles and textures from different regions of India.

From India's space missions to achieving glory in sports, Google's latest doodle highlights the nation's achievements in several sectors in recent years.

According to Google, the Independence Day doodle has been illustrated by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio.

The glory of India was highlighted through the traditional tiles, which represent different regions in India. From Jaipur blue pottery (Rajasthan) to terracotta relief (West Bengal), each title showcases a different style and a different national achievement of India.

The first tile features Jaipur blue pottery bearing the alphabet 'G' in classic font, surrounded by floral artwork. The second tile showcases a space shuttle to signify India's achievements in the past space missions, including Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission.

The third tile from the right features an illustration of two cricket bats and a ball, symbolising India's cricketing glory in recent years. The Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup last year by defeating South Africa by seven runs.

It was followed by India's victory in the Champions Trophy in the same year.

While the fourth tile features an alphabet 'G', the fifth tile highlights a Chess piece. It comes after the spectacular performances of the Indian Chess players in the tournaments in recent years. It also includes historic victories of Chess prodigies D Gukesh and Divya Deshmukh.

The fifth tile features a film reel, highlighting the growing cinema industry in India. Indian films have been gaining recognition worldwide through various film festivals.

From Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' to SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', the Indian cinema has been garnering attention from global critics and viewers.

Regarding the Doodle for India's I-Day, Google wrote, "The Doodle artwork, illustrated by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio, features an enduring artistic expression of India traditional tile. The tiles are a diverse array of styles and textures from different regions in India, ranging from Jaipur blue pottery (Rajasthan) to terracotta relief (West Bengal). Each tile showcases a different style and a different national achievement, from space missions and world chess titles, to cricketing glory and international film recognitions."

Meanwhile, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag.

Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

