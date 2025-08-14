Independence Day 2025 Special: Top 5 Patriotic Songs You Should Listen On Swatantrata Diwas

August marks as a Independence day of India, on this day in 1947 our country got free from the British rule. Its been 78 years since India got free and many songs are made based on India and Indian solider who are fighting and who has sacrificed their life for mother India. From Classic Ae mere watan ke logo to Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, Here is the list of song based on patriotism.

Ae Mere Watan Ke logo: Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo is one of the oldest Indian classic song sung my non-other than late Lata Mangeshkar, Song is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War. C. Ramchandra created a melody that progresses like a slow, steady march. It's both determined and gentle, with moments of quiet. These pauses allow the audience to reflect and recall memories.

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe: This patriotic song is from film 'Lakshay' directed by Farhan Khan starring Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roashan, Amitabh Bachchan and many other big stars. Sung by Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kunal Ganjawala, this song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Even after decades this song is still on the top 5 list of patriotic song.

Teri Mitti(Kesari): Film released in 2019 talks about the sacrifice of solidiore to protect their mother land. In this movie Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of Havildar Ishar Singh. In this movie teri mitti mein miljava song is composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee and song by B Praak. This song got instant hit after its release.

Sandese Aate Hain (Border 1997): This song is one of the most emotional songs for soldiers, depicting their longing for home and family while serving at the border. It resonates with the pain and pride of duty. Sung by Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, it is composed by Anu Malik.

Maa Tujhe Salaam (Vande Mataram Album, 1997): This patriotic song is Part of A. R. Rahman’s iconic Vande Mataram album, this powerful anthem stirs feelings of pride and unity. Its high energy and soulful notes have made it timeless in Indian patriotic music.