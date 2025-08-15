Independence Day: Anupam Kher hails PM Modi for his vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', says "every Indian is proud of it"

New Delhi [India], August 15 : As the nation celebrates its 79th Independence Day, legendary Anupam Kher extended his warm greetings to the citizens and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to the development of the country and for making India self-reliant.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Vishwabhar mein reh rahe sabhi bharat vasiyon ko meri taraf se swatantrata diwas ki bahut shubhlamnaye(Happy Independence Day to all Indians living across the world)..meri prabhu se prathna rehti ki hamara desh din dugni raat chugni tarakkikare aur hum kar rahe hai..in saalo mein bharat jis mukam par pahucha hai uspe sabhi bartiyon ka seena garv se chauda hota hai (in these years, the level at which India has reached today, every Indian is proud of it."

He added that India has shown growth in all the sectors and credited PM Modi for making the country self-reliant.

"Whether it is in the military, whether it is in science and space, whether it is in sports, we are progressing in every field. Economically, very soon we are going to become the third largest economy. So today, every Indian is proud of it...hum kisi pe nirbhar nahi hai aaj.. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ka sapna tha ki hum apne hi desh mein sab utpadan kare self-reliant ho vo dheere dheere pura hota ja raha hai..(Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream was that we produce everything in our own country and become self-reliant, and that dream is slowly getting fulfilled)"

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the idea of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), with Operation Sindoor being an example of such self-reliance and the power of 'Made in India' being displayed. The Prime Minister also highlighted how a country's independence is questioned if they are not self-reliant.

"Whoever is dependent on others too much, there are as big questions raised on one's Independence. It becomes truly unfortunate when we get used to being dependent. We don't even get to know when we are leaving atmanirbharta and become nirbhar, that is why we need to be alert and awake to be independent," PM Modi said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Moreover, 'The Kashmir Files' actor praised PM Modi's speech and said, "It was a very empowering speech. It was based on the truth. He talked about Operation Sindoor...ye bahar ke deshon se jo bola ja raha hai hum aesa kar denge vaisa kar denge uska bhi acha jawab diya..."

India's foundational ethos has centred on peace and tolerance, emphasising the same, Kher noted, "We have always prioritised peace. India has such a long history. India has never attacked anyone. But apart from that, it is an aspirational India today. Everyone wants to do something...I always feel lucky, like 140 crore Indians, that I am born here.."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort,as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag.

Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft. PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor