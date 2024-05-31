India Captain Rohit Sharma Has A Blink And You Miss Role in Mr. And Mrs Mahi (Watch Video)

Cricket enthusiasts rejoice as Indian Cricket team Captain Rohit Sharma makes an appearance in Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest film. Yes, you heard it right. In the recently launched movie "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi," Rohit Sharma's cameo has sparked excitement among fans.

In a scene featuring the song 'Agar Ho Tum,' Janhvi Kapoor presents Rajkummar Rao with a picture of Rohit Sharma scoring a century in just 86 runs. This particular moment has left Rohit's fans in awe and jubilation, marking his first appearance in a film.

This is how fans reacted

One user exclaimed, "ROHIT SHARMA SPOTTED IN THE SONG 'AGAR HO TUM' IN 'MR & MRS MAHI' MOVIE," while another highlighted, "Indian Captain Rohit Sharma makes a special appearance in the song 'Agar Ho Tum' in the upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi.'"

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma featured in the song "Agar Ho Tum" in the upcoming movie "Mr & Mrs Mahi". 👌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TFggOBPI6U — Rashmi tanwr (@rashmiTanwr) May 26, 2024

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, is preparing for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The movie "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi," based on sports drama, has received a mixed response from audiences. Some fans believe that Rajkummar Rao delivered a strong performance, while others felt that Janhvi Kapoor's acting was lacking.