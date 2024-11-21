"India has been a storyteller for lakhs of years": Manoj Joshi talks about Indian cinema at IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Actor Manoj Joshi talked about the selection of films at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. He shared that selecting films was not an easy task and the jury members tried their best to give justice to the talent and films coming from different parts of the country.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I can say for sure that India has been a storyteller for lakhs of years.And I can say with confidence that our Vedas, Puranas or all the stories, we are the first storytellers. Storytelling started later in the world. So all the good stories from India have been told. And the country of stories, the country of storytelling, is where good cinema is made..."

He added, "So the films that we have selected from India are very amazing. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is the opening film. I liked another film very much'Jigarthanda Double X' . It is such a good film. All the films are good. And to select so many films from so many films was also a challenge for us. "

Director Ashuu Trikha and filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua are among the jury members.

IFFI is being held from November 20-28 in Goa.

Earlier, while addressing the media in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that IFFI 2024 has received a record 1,676 submissions from 101 countries, a testament to the festival's growing international standing. IFFI 2024 will present over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premiers. With a selection of celebrated titles and award-winning films from the global circuit, this year's festival is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

"There will be a special segment on Goan Films in which 14 films will be screened, celebrating local talent and culture, said Sawant.

'Sky Lantern' competition will be showcased on the route of the IFFI parade and cash rewards will be given to the participants. IFFI parade is being organized on November 22 from the ESG office venue to Kala Academy," he informed.

The theme of IFFI 2024, 'Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now', underscores the importance of fresh voices in shaping the future of world cinema.

New Award "Best Indian Debut Director" has been instituted to recognize young filmmaking talent across the country which has been aligned with the theme of IFFI focused on 'Young Filmmakers'. 5 films from a total submission of 102 films will compete for this award. The prize contains a Certificate and Cash Prize of Rs 5 lakhs to be given at the closing ceremony.

Australia will be the Country of Focus, showcasing a dedicated film package and fostering collaboration with India through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Screen Australia and NFDC. The festival will be Opening with an Australian Film 'Better Man' by Michael Gracey which offers a captivating glimpse into the life of the iconic British popstar Robbie Williams.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to 'Philip Noyce', the celebrated and awarded Australian director, known for his exceptional storytelling and mastery in creating suspenseful, culturally resonant films. Noyce's filmography includes iconic films like Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, Salt, The Saint, The Bone Collector and many more. His collaborations with celebrated actors like Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, and Michael Caine, underscore his lasting impact on cinema.

In the Best Feature Film Debut Director award category, 5 International and 2 Indian Films will compete for the coveted Silver Peacock, 10 lakh Indian rupees as a cash prize and a certificate.

Best Web Series (OTT) Award has received 46 entries this year compared to 32 last year. Certificates and a cash prize of 10 Lakhs will be given as prize money to the winning series, which will be announced in the closing ceremony.

IFFI 2024 will also champion diversity and inclusion with 47 films directed by women and 66 works by young and debut filmmakers, reflecting the festival's commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices. The Women in Cinema section will highlight emerging talent and the significant contributions of female filmmakers.

IFFI 2024 will host the 1st IFFiesta, an entertainment extravaganza, enhancing the cultural vibrancy of the festival, through the magic of film, music, dance, food, art, and interactive experiences.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is taking place in Goa till November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor