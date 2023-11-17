India International Trade Fair 2023 offers wide range of activities for children

New Delhi [India], November 17 : India International Trade Fair (IITF) is back with its new edition, and that too on a bigger and better level.

With the 42nd edition, the organizers have tried their best to keep the Trade Fair inclusive for all ages, especially for children.

The ongoing edition features a specially curated Kid Zone on the First floor of Hall 5. This dedicated area aims to keep the tiny tots entertained with activities tailored just for them, adding an extra layer of enjoyment for families visiting the trade fair, read a statement.

A heightened sense of enthusiasm was visible among the younger audience on the fourth day of the event.

As per the statement, children were captivated by the dinosaur fossil, the Homo erectus (an ancestor of Homo sapiens) fossil remains, and the engaging VR zone at the Ministry of Mining pavilion in Hall 5, creating a unique and educational experience.

On the fourth day of the event, dignitaries including ministers M. P. Saminathan and Saurabh Bharadwaj marked their presence.

The two-week-long ITF in Delhi's Pragati Maidan was open for business visitors from November 14 to 18. But now, the fair will be thrown open for the general public from November 19 to 27.

