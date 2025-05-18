"India is a peace-loving state, but..." Ravi Kishan speaks out on Operation Sindoor as India fights against terrorism

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Ravi Kishan recently shared his views on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to terrorism, as well as his upcoming recognition with the Sansad Ratna Award 2025.

Ravi Kishan, known for his active role in both politics and the film industry, spoke firmly toabout India's stance on terrorism and the country's security efforts.

He emphasised that India, while a peace-loving nation, would not hesitate to take decisive action if provoked.

Regarding Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7, Kishan said, "India is a peace-loving state, but will also not retreat from war... If Pakistan does any terrorist activity or provokes India, it will get a befitting reply from India... The Indian Armed Forces know how to give a befitting reply."

Operation Sindoor was India's strong response to the tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

India's strike targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation.

Kishan further explained India's global diplomatic efforts in the fight against terrorism, particularly with the all-party delegation visiting key partner countries to raise awareness about Pakistan's role in spreading terror.

He elaborated, "A committee of members from various parties has been constituted and they will be meeting leaders from across the world... This is a huge step and will tell the world how Pakistan spreads terrorism to disrupt peace in India and this time, the entire nation united against Pakistan. 'Modi ji ne ghar mein ghus ke maara'..."

Meanwhile, the BJP MP also expressed his gratitude upon being selected for the prestigious Sansad Ratna Award for 2025, an honour recognising the most distinguished parliamentarians for their contribution to parliamentary work and public service.

"I thank PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and the public of Gorakhpur who bestowed their trust on me... Their trust motivates me to work hard and raise their issues in the parliament... I thank the jury members who selected me for the Sansad Ratna Award 2025... I am very happy..." said Kishan, who has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor