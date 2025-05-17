"India is an amazing country...": Tom Cruise shares special message for fans in Bharat, expresses his love for Bollywood movies

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Hollywood star Tom Cruise's love for India and its people is well-known. Time and again, he has expressed his fondness for Indian culture and, of course, Indian cinema.

During the recent promotions of his film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' , Cruise shared a special message in Hindi for fans out there in India.

In a promotional video, released by Paramount Pictures India, Cruise could be seen saying in Hindi, "Main aap sab se bahut pyaar karta hoon.Mujpe bharosa karo, ek akhri baar (I love you all a lot. Trust me one last time)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJvp8Q2oNAT/?hl=en

He also recalled one of his past visits to Mumbai.

"I feel so much love for India. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai, I remember each moment quite vividly," he added.

Cruise further said he love Bollywood movies.

"I love it when in a scene someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It's something that I have grown up watchingmusicals from different countries. I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song, it's so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, and the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act," he spoke.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJwGmkjo_4I/?hl=en

Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' made its grand release in India on May 17, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu 6 days before the US release.

