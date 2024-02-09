"India is leading in so many areas..": Miss World Karolina Bielawska

New Delhi [India], February 9 : Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska shared her love for India and Bollywood. She said the country is an inspiration for the world as it is doing well in many areas, including education, health and technology.

India is hosting the 71st Miss World pageant. She attended the pre-launch conference held in the capital along with former Miss World Toni Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Manushi Chhillar, and Stephanie Del Valle.

While mentioning what makes India a special country, she told ANI, "I couldn't be more excited to have the 71st Miss World festival here in India because I know how much impact it can have for all the contestants. India is leading in so many areas - in education, in health, and technology. We can learn so much from you. So, I believe that by bringing so many young leaders here to your country, we can take inspiration and create a change that we like to see in the world."

Karolina has a special inclination towards Bollywood and is a great admirer of actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chhillar.

Speaking about Bollywood and exploring opportunities in the industry if they come her way, she added, "Bollywood is a great industry, and they have incredible contributions. There are amazing actresses, including Aishwarya, Priyanka, and Manushi. I am open to grabbing any opportunity that comes my way."

Karolina has been an inspiration for many young girls. Many dream of participating in the Miss World pageant, and even if not, many follow fashion trends.

However, she feels that the most important thing is inner beauty, and the rest are personal choices.

"I believe it is all about your personal choices, how you look, or your character. If someone wants to change something about themselves, that is their personal choice. You have many options, and people follow many fashion choices, but I would advise never to lose yourself, your character, your features, and the things you love just because of certain trends," said Karolina on cosmetic surgeries, hoping to inspire women not to feel like they need plastic surgery and fillers to be beautiful.

She added, advising the youth, "One advice I would like to give to the youth is to find a purpose in life that is the most important thing because your career depends on many things. It is based on your work or how many people like it. Your health and wealth can be shaken. But purpose is something that nobody can take away from you. It is not only your passion but something you stand for or something you cannot stand; for me, it is eradicating poverty and fighting against homelessness, as I couldn't stand because of my lovely parents, who gave me so much love and everything I wanted. So, working for your purpose gives you success."

The 71st Miss World pageant will be held between February 18 and March 9 unfolding across various venues, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. 120 contestants from countries across the world will participate in various competitions and charitable initiatives.

When asked how the Miss World pageant has evolved with time and how the outlook on the criteria of beauty has changed, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley said, "Whether people are one size or another, there are two things - first of all, we don't stipulate we must have slim women or fat women. They are just women in different shapes. Paegents who come to show are chosen by their respective countries. I don't have a problem with any size. I have a problem with people who are upset or twisted about a particular thing. We don't see shape; we see what they are saying and what they are doing. I think that young people, if they are healthy, they usually fit."

Former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh added that the Miss World is not just a beauty pageant; it is a platform that opens many doors for those who participate in it

She shared, "Five years after my crown, I am much stronger and much more developed in my ability to advocate on my behalf, my ability to represent the groups that I represent in my blood, the shade of my skin, where I live, and where I am from. This platform is so much more than just us helping a lot of people, which is wonderful. We get so much training and opportunities to find our voice and to exercise it to the point where it is now."

The 71st Miss World will culminate with a dazzling grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

