"India is proud of her," says 'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh on Manu Bhaker's hostoric win at Paris Olympics 2024

New Delhi [India], July 28 : The Indian film industry is abuzz with joy following ace shooter Manu Bhaker's remarkable achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024.

On Sunday, Bhaker clinched a bronze medal in the Women's 10-metre Air Pistol final, marking a historic milestone as the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting.

Bhaker's performance, scoring 221.7 to secure third place, not only signifies a personal triumph but also represents India's first medal of these Games.

Her achievement is particularly significant given her redemption arc following a setback at the Tokyo Olympics due to a malfunctioning pistol.

'Dangal' actor Fatima Sana Shaikh expressed immense pride in Bhaker's accomplishment during a conversation with ANI.

"India is proud of her," Fatima stated.

"Any athlete who goes and competes at the world podium and competes with the whole world and still wins, it's a huge moment of pride for us because the way athletes train and the way they give their life and dedicate their life towards one sport it's not easy. That is a different level of discipline. Every day you are only thinking about that one thing, that one moment that you have to go to the Olympics and do that shot in 30 seconds, and the whole world is watching and it's live. I get goosebumps every time I think about anything like that," she said.

Several other celebrities have also celebrated Bhaker's historic win. Stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shilpa Shetty have extended their congratulations and praised Bhaker's dedication and skill.

Bhaker, at just 22 years old, achieved another landmark by becoming the first Indian woman to reach an individual shooting final in two decades, with Suma Shirur being the last to achieve this in 2004.

In the Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol final, South Korea's Ye Jin set a new Olympic record with a score of 243.2 to win gold, while her compatriot Kim Yeji secured silver with 241.3 points.

Bhaker's impressive performance on the opening day, where she finished third in the qualification round, ensured her place in the final, despite Rhythm Sangwan, another Indian shooter, not advancing past the qualifiers.

