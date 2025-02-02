"India is very accepting of its artists and art": Lucky Ali praises country's support for musicians

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Singer Lucky Ali praised India for being an 'accepting' country due to its welcoming nature towards music artists and the recognition of the importance of art.

Known for his iconic songs like 'O Sanam', 'Safarnama', and 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', Lucky Ali applauded the growing number of live music concerts in India, seeing them as a great platform for artists to perform and express themselves.

Speaking to ANI, Lucky Ali said, "It's (India is) aware of all its talents. Everybody gets a space to perform and everybody gets a space to express themselves. So, in that way, India is very accepting of its artists and art."

The 'O Sanam' singer performed some of his songs at the Kathakar International Storyteller event in New Delhi.

He expressed his love for storytelling, saying, "There is a storyteller in all of us. Story listeners too. They just love to listen to stories."

After a hiatus of nine years from the silver screens, the singer Lucky Ali made a shocking comeback last year with his collaboration with 'The Local Train' for the song 'Tu Hai Kahaan' from the film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'.

Following his unforgettable contribution to the classic soundtrack Safarnama from the film 'Tamasha', Lucky Ali once again captivates audiences with his timeless voice, evoking nostalgia and stirring hearts.

Excited about the collaboration, Lucky Ali said, "I like to be selective about the songs I sing for films. When I heard the scratch of Tu Hai Kahaan, I loved it and felt it would suit my voice. I enjoyed working with the young composers. I hope my fans enjoy it. Love, Lucky Ali."

The Local Train also shared their excitement for the collaboration.

"We're excited that our first stint with composing for an Original Sound Track has none other than Lucky Ali lending his voice and style to it. We've tried to capture a certain bittersweet nostalgia in the track. Like how you feel when you revisit an earlier time in your life that you still cherish deeply."

'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' was directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor