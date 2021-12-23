"India mein ek cheez bohot milti hain bilkul free aur vo hai advice" Vivek Oberoi recalls his struggling period

Not every starkid gets special adavantages of industry, some of them worked really hard to be at the top position, and Vivek Oberoi is one of them, the Bollywood star may have stop now but have given major ideal characters to the industry, he started his career 2002, despite being son of the senior actor and producer Suresh Oberoi, Vivek faced several ups and downs in the industry.

During his recent interview the actor recall the moment when he told his father that he is thinking to dropped his surname, he quoted "I went up to my father, I think I was 22 or 23 when I said I don't want to do this. I don't want you to produce films for me and he was like 'Are you mad?' And I was like no, I don't want you to do it. You made it on your own and he said 'but I had to struggle'. Struggle very difficult. And I said, 'No, even I will struggle'. And he said, 'Arey, how can you struggle? You are Suresh Oberoi's son'. And then, I said I will drop your last name. I will just be Vivek Anand and I will struggle. I will go door-to-door, I will go office-to-office. I will stand in queues. I will go and take my portfolios, awards and certificates that I had won in inter-college and national youth festivals. I had done so much theatre."

He also spoke about his rejections in the industry for two years, the latter said "Because India mein ek cheez bohot milti hain bilkul free aur vo hai advice. Everybody advised me mat bano (actor) and that made me realise how much I believe in myself and how much I believe in my dreams,"

Meanwhil on the work front, Vivek was recently seen in the web series Inside Edge Season 3.



