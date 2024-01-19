New Delhi [India], January 19 : India is set to host the 71st Miss World pageant after a gap of 28 years, according to the organisers of the event, which will be streamed and telecast worldwide. The official page of Miss World took to X and wrote, "Chairman of Miss World, Julia Morley CBE stated, "Excitement fills the air as we proudly announce India as the host country for Miss World. A celebration of beauty, diversity, and empowerment awaits. Get ready for a spectacular journey! #MissWorldIndia #BeautyWithAPurpose."

The last time the pageant was held in 1996 in Bengaluru. Reita Faria Powell became the first Indian woman to win the Miss World crown in the year 1966. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought home the Miss World crown in 1994 while Diana Hayden was crowned the title in 1997. Yukta Mookhey became India's fourth Miss World in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the Miss World title in the year 2000. Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World crown in 2017.

Karolina Bielawska of Poland was the last winner and will crown the next Miss World at the end of the event. Between February 18 and March 9, this year venues for the event include the magnificent G-20 site, the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, and the dazzling Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. On February 20 'The Opening Ceremony' and 'India Welcomes the World Gala', will be hosted by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi and the 71st Miss World global finale is scheduled to be held on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Julia Evelyn Morley CBE in a statement said, "Returning to India, a country that I adore, and bringing 120 National champions to experience the beauty of this nation is a tremendous honour. Miss World is not just one event it's a month-long festival to celebrate female achievement. We will be bringing the world to India and showcasing India to the world." The Miss World event was founded in 1951 and states that it goes beyond traditional beauty contests and embraces a new paradigm centred on the ability and intelligence to effect positive change via humanitarian service. Munish Gupta, Advisor to the Miss World Organization in India said, "Miss World will showcase the rich tapestry of India's culture, traditions, heritage, arts and crafts, textiles, cuisine, tourism and much more to a massive global audience."

This year, each contestant will have their own media channel on the vast MissWorld.com platform to showcase why they should advance to the Top 20 finals. Major competitions of the event include World Top Designer Award & Miss World Top Model - Mumbai, Miss World Sports Challenge - New Delhi, Miss World Talent Final- Mumbai, Multi-Media Challenge- Mumbai, Head To Head Challenge Final- The Summit Room, Bharat Mandapam - New Delhi on 23rd February, Continental Beauty With A Purpose Challenge- Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam - New Delhi on 21st February, Miss World Red Carpet Special, Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Endemol Shine India is producing the 71st Miss World Final. Rishi Negi, Group COO- Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India in a statement said, "Securing the television production mandate for the 71st Miss World finale is a testament to our leadership and excellence in event production. The 71st Miss World Final is scheduled to be telecast live from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm on March 9 from Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai

