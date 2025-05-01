"India will give a befitting reply": Shailesh Lodha reacts to Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Actor-poet Shailesh Lodha, known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has spoken strongly against the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

While speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Waves 2025 summit, Lodha emphasised that the nation will not be shaken by such acts and the country will give a "befitting reply to the attack."

"...India is amazing, great, rich, and powerful. The Himalayas are not affected by the gusts of wind. Global terrorism around the world is condemnable. India will keep moving ahead and give a befitting reply to this attack... On one hand, Pakistan is sending terrorists to kill our innocent people, and on the other, they want their films to run here. That is not possible."

Earlier, on Wednesday, actor Suniel Shetty also spoke about the ghastly terror attack. While speaking to ANI, Shetty called for unity among people, urging them to visit Kashmir.

"We have to stay united. This hatred has to stop... Several people were planning to go to Kashmir to open new businesses there, and Kashmiri Pandits wanted to establish businesses as well. They want to be there. It was all so beautiful," the actor told ANI.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. The government has said that perpetrators will face severe punishment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor