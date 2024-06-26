“Indian 2” Goes Epic: Director S. Shankar Explains Two-Part Decision (See Tweet)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Kamal Haasan starrer 1996 film 'Indian' is returning with a much-awaited sequel, 'Indian 2'. Director S Shankar opened up on why he decided to make the film in two parts. During the trailer launch event of the film, Shankar explained that part one only revolves around one state and that part itself is a three-hour, 20-minute film. But now the story spreads all over the country to all the states. So naturally, the story became big. He explained, "The part one revolves around one state. Part one itself is a three-hour, 20-minute film. Now the story spreads all over the country to all the states. So, naturally, the story becomes big. Our initial idea is to do only one part.

After started filming and when I sat in the editing room, all the scenes from my point of view came out very well." "If for the sake of just knowing you have to make it in one part if I compress the whole thing, the soul of every scene, the feel of every scene would have been lost. I can see there are two parts to that story. And each part has its own strength, and whole form, and engaging scenes, and a start, a body, and a climax, and a finish. So it evolved automatically in two parts," added the ace director. Kamal Haasan shared that it is solely the filmmaker's choice to break the film into two parts He continued by saying that the only thing he could discuss was his 2013 film 'Vishwaroopam', which had a sequel in 2018. The 350-page script was done in two parts.

Also Read| Junaid, Jaideep Ahlawat, Siddharth P. Malhotra open up on facing difficulties over ‘Maharaj'

He said, "I can talk for myself. When I made 'Vishwaroopam', we read the script. It was 350 pages long. They said, you edit it, it'll make a fantastic film. On day one, in 'Vishwaroopam', I was shooting for 'Vishwaroopam' part two. Because I'd made the decision, I've told my crew that this is going to be in two parts. We embark on a journey today to make two films. 'You'll be paid as such. But I'll be shooting sporadically back and forth between two films. But I'll explain the story to you. All of us had a reading and they'll remember that, all the actors in that film.' "He continued, "This is the kind of decision that Mr Shankar has made. Many competent directors are waiting for the right producer to make one film. He got the opportunity to make two. Why not use it? That's what he must have thought. That's what I think."

Talking about the film, taking to X, Lyca Productions treated fans to an exciting trailer. The trailer is high on action and Kamal Haasan leaves his fans going gaga over his stunts and disguises. The trailer opens by introducing Siddharth's character, who is seen questioning the flaws of the system. Kamal Haasan is reprising his role as a freedom fighter turned vigilante. In the clip, Kamal's character Senapathy, who once fought against the system, is back to save society. Kamal Haasan appears in many disguises throughout the trailer. He also says, "This is the second war of independence. You take the Gandhian approach, while I take Netaji's approach" in the trailer.

Sharing the trailer video, makers captioned the post, "SENAPATHY is back in style! The much-awaited #Hindustani2 Trailer is OUT NOW, packed with breathtaking action and visuals that will keep you hooked." 'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel. Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the film. 'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies 'Indian 2' will be released on July 12, 2024, worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor