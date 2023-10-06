Indian adaptation of global reality series 'Temptation Island' in the making

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : India is all set to get its adaptation of the American dating reality series, 'Temptation Island'.

Streaming service JioCinema will launch the Indian version.

Produced by Banijay Asia, 'Temptation Island' will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test, as per a statement. The format sees couples put their relationship to the test in an enchanting tropical paradise. As in other versions, they'll be tempted to sever their ties and explore new romances as they willfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with allure.

According to Deadline, Temptation Island continues to be a solid seller, with Amazon ordering a trio of Latin American versions earlier this year. The format ended a revamped run in the US in 2022 after four seasons on USA Network. It first played in the States back in 2001 on Fox.

More details regarding the Indian version are awaited. If a source is to be believed, a renowned Bollywood star is likely to come on board to host the reality show.

