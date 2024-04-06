Indian-American stand-up comedian Zarna Garg announces her India Tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Zarna Garg, an Indian-American comedian, is all set to tickle the funny bone of her desi fans.

Zarna is bringing her acclaimed comedy show 'Practical People Win' to India for the very first time.

The multi-city tour will kick off with two performances in Mumbai, where Zarna will grace the stage at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium on April 20, followed by Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on April 21. The tour will then make a stop in New Delhi on April 25 at the Kedarnath Sahni, read a statement.

Excited about her shows in India, Zarna said, "I'm absolutely elated to be bringing my comedy back to India, the country of my heritage. This tour is a dream come true, and I can't wait to connect with audiences in India and share my take on the Indian-American experience."

"As an Indian-American woman, I've always felt like I've had one foot in each world - navigating the cultural traditions and expectations of my heritage, while also embracing the more individualistic American way of life. It's a delicate balance that has shaped my identity and worldview in profound ways," she added.

Zarna, who has been living in the US for over three decades, arrived on the comedy scene with her unique signature style in 2019, after her informal home videos became wildly popular on YouTube.

The winner of Kevin Hart's Lyft Comics and the 2021 Ladies of Laughter Award, Garg has performed at iconic venues such as Kennedy Center, Comedy Cellar, Carolines and has been featured on prestigious platforms such as Apple TV's Gutsy series hosted by Hillary Clinton, Tamron Hall, TODAY, the Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show and This American Life by Ira Glass. Last year, Variety Magazine listed her among the '10 Comics To Watch Out For'.

