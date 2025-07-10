Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi attends special screening of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Legendary actor Anupam Kher hosted a special screening of his film 'Tanvi The Great' in New Delhi, which was attended by Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials.

Shubhangi, who plays the title role of Tanvi, was also present at the screening.

In an exclusive image obtained by ANI, Kher and Shubhangi can be seen sharing smiles with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

'Tanvi The Great' follows the story of Tanvi Raina, who lives with her mother Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father, Samar Raina's service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.

The event was organised in honour of the army officials to celebrate their bravery and sacrifice.

Earlier, taking to his official Instagram handle, Kher expressed his gratitude and said that it is an honour for him to show his film to the army officials.

He wrote in the caption along with the video, "SCREENING OF 'TANVI THE GREAT' FOR INDIAN ARMY IN DELHI: We are deeply honoured to show our film #TanviTheGreat to the Indian Army chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi ji and the other distinguished officers and their families today in Delhi. The army has played a very important role in not only making me feel secure, like 1.4 billion Indians but also making me the person that I am today. This film is dedicated to the valour and compassion of Indian armed forces. Jai Hind #TanviTheGreat #India #Army"

President Droupadi Murmu will attend a special screening of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre ahead of the film's official release.

The screening is a significant moment for the film's team, especially actor and producer Anupam Kher, who has described the film as being close to his heart.The movie, which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already gained international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command, Pune.

Kher, in a press note, shared that he is "deeply honoured" to present the film to the President."I am deeply honoured to present our film Tanvi The Great to our Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. As a film centred on autism and the Indian Army, who better to showcase this film than the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces? As a leader, she embodies resilience, grace, and trailblazing leadership. We are all eagerly looking forward to her experiencing the film," Kher said.

Kher will be joined by debut actor Shubhangi, who plays the title role of Tanvi, along with co-stars Karan Tacker and Boman Irani, and the film's writers and crew.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and is set to release worldwide in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

