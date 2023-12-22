Indian Army empowers 40 Kashmiri youth with innovative 'Smartphone Filmmaking course'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 : The Indian Army conducted a Smart Phone Film Making Course in collaboration with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII Pune) aimed at fostering creativity and skill development among Kashmiri youth.

The 'Smartphone Film Making Course' provided aspiring filmmakers in the region with the knowledge and tools needed to tell compelling stories using their smartphones.

Recognizing the power of visual storytelling in today's digital age, the Indian Army is committed to empowering the youth of Kashmir with valuable skills that not only enhance their creative abilities but also open doors to new opportunities.

The course covered various aspects of filmmaking, including scriptwriting, cinematography, editing, and post-production techniques, all using the convenience of smartphones.

It was conducted by experienced professionals and mentors in the field from FTII and was designed to be accessible and inclusive, welcoming participants with diverse levels of experience. It is a testament to the Indian Army's commitment to supporting education, creativity, and skill development in regions that benefit from such initiatives.

Participants not only gain hands-on experience but will also have the opportunity to showcase their work through a dedicated platform, creating a bridge between their stories and a global audience. The Indian Army believes in the transformative power of education and hopes that this initiative will contribute to the holistic development of the Kashmiri youth.

This pioneering effort aligns with the Indian Army's broader vision of fostering positive engagement and building bridges within communities. The "Smartphone Film Making Course" is a testament to the belief that education and creativity can serve as powerful catalysts for change. Participants all praise for Indian Army for their efforts towards empowering the youth & nation building.

