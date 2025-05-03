"Indian audience is phenomenal": Ted Sarandos reflects on Netflix's journey in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos attended the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai on Saturday, where he praised the Indian audience and his collaboration with actor Saif Ali Khan.

Sarandos was part of a session titled 'Streaming the New India: Culture, Connectivity and Creative Capital,' moderated by Saif Ali Khan.

Sarandos expressed his admiration for the Indian audience, and said, "It was beautiful. The Indian audience is phenomenal. Look where we (Netflix) have come in 9 years."

He also praised Saif Ali Khan, saying, "He (Saif Ali Khan) is fantastic. We have been working together for 7 years. He was our first big star to come to Netflix."

Saif Ali Khan has worked with Netflix on several projects, including the series 'Sacred Games' and the recently released film 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins'.

'Sacred Games', based on Vikram Chandra's novel, premiered on Netflix in 2018 and received widespread acclaim.

Meanwhile, the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The four-day event brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups from over 90 countries.

During the summit, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with FICCI and CII, unveiled the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT).

The institute aims to bridge the growing demand for world-class infrastructure and talent in India's booming digital content and immersive technology sectors.

Several global companies, including JioStar, Adobe, Google & YouTube, Meta, Wacom, Microsoft, and Nvidia, have agreed to partner with IICT.

