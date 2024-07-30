Indian celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha shoots 'nice, funny' Ryan Reynolds

Mumbai, July 30 Renowned celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha recently completed an exclusive photoshoot with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

This is not the first time Shrestha has clicked pictures of global head-turners, including names such as Lionel Messi, Kevin Hart and Oprah Winfrey.

The photographer, who has worked with Bollywood bigwigs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, 'White T Series' features celebrities in simple white T-Shirts, has become particularly iconic, capturing the essence of stars like Oprah Winfrey with striking simplicity.

The series began in 2012 with actor Abhay Deol, reports variety.com.

For Reynolds' shoot, Shrestha implemented his signature style, creating a series of black and white portraits.

The photographer shared an anecdote about bonding with the star over his early role in "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place".

"The first thing I spoke to him about was a show that he was a part of when he was much younger," Shrestha said.

"I told him about his character Berg and how I used to watch that growing up in India. He laughed and said, 'Oh, that's awesome, man, that's still one of my most favorite roles that I've played.'"

Shrestha added that Reynolds is "genuinely nice and funny".

He added: "He made everybody on the crew laugh. For me personally, I was kind of nervous just because it's always nervy to shoot someone you're in awe of."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor