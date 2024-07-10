Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 nominations out; SRK to compete with Kartik Mammootty, Diljit for Best Actor

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, which marks its 15th edition, has announced its much-awaited nominations for the year.

The awards ceremony will be held August 16 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan is nominated for Best Actor for his roles in 'Dunki' and 'Jawan.' Other nominees in this category include Vikrant Massey, Fahadh Faasil, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Mithun Chakraborty. Alia Bhatt is nominated for Best Actress for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' She will compete against Jyothika, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and emerging talents Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta from 'Laapataa Ladies.'

In the OTT category, shows like 'Heeramandi,' 'Poacher,' and 'Made In Heaven Season 2' are leading the nominations.

Below are the list of nominations

Best Film

1. 12th Fail (Hindi)

2. Amar Singh Chamkila (Hindi)

3. Chandu Champion (Hindi)

4. Dunki (Hindi)

5. Jawan (Hindi)

6. Maharaja (Tamil)

7. Premalu (Malayalam)

8. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Hindi)

Best Film - Critics Choice

1. Dear Jassi (Punjabi)

2. Girls Will Be Girls (English/Hindi)

3. Kaathal - The Core (Malayalam)

4. Kabuliwala (Bengali)

5. Laapataa Ladies (Hindi)

6. Rapture (Garo)

7. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A (Kannada)

8. Thadavu (The Sentence) (Malayalam)

Best Actor

1. Diljit Dosanjh - Amar Singh Chamkila

2. Fahadh Faasil - Aavesham

3. Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion

4. Mammootty - Kaathal - The Core

5. Mithun Chakraborty - Kabuliwala

6. Ranveer Singh - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

7. Shah Rukh Khan - Dunki & Jawan

8. Sparsh Shrivastava - Laapataa Ladies

9. Vicky Kaushal - Sam Bahadur

10. Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail

Best Actress

1. Alia Bhatt - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

2. Alizeh Agnihotri - Farrey

3. Beena R Chandran - Thadavu (The Sentence)

4. Jyothika - Kaathal - The Core

5. Nitanshi Goel - Laapataa Ladies

6. Parvathy Thiruvothu - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

7. Pratibha Ranta - Laapataa Ladies

8. Preeti Panigrahi - Girls will be Girls

9. Sanya Malhotra for Mrs

10. Swathi Reddy - Month of Madhu

Best Director

1. Imtiaz Ali - Amar Singh Chamkila

2. Kabir Khan - Chandu Champion

3. Karan Johar - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

4. Nithilan Saminathan - Maharaja

5. Rahul Sadasivan - Bramayugam

6. Rajkumar Hirani - Dunki

7. Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail

Best Director - Critics Choice

1. Christo Tomy - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

2. Diwa Shah - Bahadur - The Brave

3. Dominic Sangma - Rimdogittanga (Rapture)

4. Hemanth Rao - Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A

5. Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies

6. Saurav Rai - Guras

7. Shuchi Talati - Girls will be Girls

8. Sumanth Bhat - Mithya

Best OTT Show

1. Dhootha (Telugu)

2. Heeramandi (Hindi)

3. Kohrra (Hindi)

4. Made in Heaven 2 (Hindi)

5. Panchayat Season 3 (Hindi)

6. Poacher (Malayalam)

7. The Railway Men (Hindi)

Best Actor OTT

1. Arjun Mathur - Made in Heaven 2

2. Babil Khan - The Railway Men

3. Gulshan Devaiah - Guns & Gulaabs

4. Jitendra Kumar - Panchayat Season 3

5. Naveen Chandra - Inspector Rishi

6. R. Madhavan - The Railway Men

7. Roshan Mathew - Poacher

8. Suvinder Vicky - Kohrra

Best Actress OTT

1. Harleen Sethi - Kohrra

2. Karishma Tanna - Scoop

3. Neena Gupta - Panchayat Season 3

4. Nimisha Sajayan - Poacher

5. Parvathy Thiruvothu - Dhootha

6. Shriya Pilgaonkar - The Broken News 2

7. Sobhita Dhulipala - Made in Heaven 2

Best Documentary

1. Farming the Revolution

2. Flickering Lights

3. Headhunting to Beatboxing

4. Indi(r)a's Emergency

5. Insides and Outsides

6. Trolley Times

Best Film-Subcontinent

1. Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) - Bangladesh

2. Paradise - Sri Lanka

3. The Monk and the Gun - Bhutan

4. The Red Suitcase - Nepal

5. Wakhri (One of a Kind) - Pakistan

The winners of the prestigious IFFM 2024 Awards will be announced during the festival at their annual gala night on 16th and is set to be hosted at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne.

The festival is set to commence on 15th August and conclude on 25th August.

