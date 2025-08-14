Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 Kicks Off With Star-Studded Press Conference, Aamir Khan Shares Excitement To Be Part of IFFM 2025

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 commenced with great fanfare, hosting its official press conference in the presence of some of the most celebrated names from the Indian film industry alongside distinguished delegates from the Victorian Government. The event saw a glittering lineup of guests, including Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, celebrated comedian and actor Vir Das, acclaimed performers Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, and Aditi Rao Hydari, visionary filmmakers Shoojit Sircar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and R.S. Prasanna (director of Sitaare Zameen Par), as well as acclaimed casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Also present were Baksho Bondi’s talented director Tanushree Das, and members of the cast — as the film takes centre stage as the festival’s highly anticipated Opening Night Film. Aamir khan expressed, “It’s great to be here in Melbourne. I’m elated to be part of the Indian film festival of Melbourne. It’s a great initiative of cinema that brings people and cultures together. I’m certain the films and the filmmakers who are showcasing at the festival will have a great experience”.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange expressed her pride and excitement at the grand kickoff, “Each year, IFFM is a meeting point for incredible stories, extraordinary talent, and a shared passion for cinema that transcends borders. Today’s press conference perfectly captured the spirit of this festival — a vibrant coming together of some of the most inspiring voices in Indian cinema, right here in Melbourne. We are privileged to host legends and visionaries like Aamir Khan, storytellers like Shoojit Sircar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and actors whose performances move audiences across the globe. This year’s programme, headlined by Baksho Bondi as our Opening Night Film, is an exciting blend of creativity, diversity, and cinematic excellence. The presence of so many eminent guests, coupled with the enthusiastic support of the Victorian Government, makes this year’s festival not just a cultural celebration, but also a bridge that strengthens the ties between India and Australia”.

The 16th edition of IFFM promises a spectacular lineup of film screenings, special events, panel discussions, and the annual flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate India’s Independence Day — all set against the vibrant cultural backdrop of Melbourne.