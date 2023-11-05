Indian film industry celebrates "GOAT" Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 : Star batter Virat Kohli is the man of the moment. On Sunday, he reached a record-equalling 49th ODI century during the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Interestingly, he achieved this milestone on his 35th birthday.

Kohli's brilliant knock left the whole nation in a celebratory mood. Our Indian film industry also celebrated Kohli's remarkable feat by congratulating him on social media.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram Story and called Kohli "GOAT" (Greatest of All Times).

"GOAT. Happy Birthday and Congratulations," he wrote.

"100 for Kohli wowwww, " Varun Dhawan posted on Instagram.

Actor Arjun Rampal also hailed Kohli's magnificent performance.

"@virat.kohli you beauty, happy birthday, you deserve every bit of this achievement and more. All the very best for the semis and finals. #happybirthdayviratkohli #legend #goat," Rampal wrote on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal also cheered for Kohli.

"49 at 35. Happy birthday Virat Kohli," Vicky posted.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared an old photo with Kohli and wrote, "Was present at Eden gardens for that legendary 2016 WC match against Pakistan. Took this picture post that power knock. And today at Edens the GOAT has scored an unbeaten century. Equalling SRT's record of 49 centuries! Happy birthday #ViratKohli ."

"35th Birthday. 49th ODI Century. Let that unbelievable feat of perseverance and dominance sink in. May you continue to break records and bring glory to Indian cricket @imVkohli," Suniel Shetty tweeted.

Actor Saiyami Kher also heaped praise on Kohli.

"Virat got his first 100 at the Eden Gardens. Today 14 years later, the King has equalled the Master with his 49th right here. Very special. We all knew he will give us a gift on his 35th birthday, didn't we :) Well played Virat! #KingKohli," Saiyami tweeted.

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati describes Kohli's knock as "pure class and skill."

"what an amazing display of cricket played by @imVkohli. Birthday celebrations like no other. #KingKohli," he wrote on X.

Kohli's wife Anushka also gave a huge shoutout to him.

"Apne birthday pe khud ko present," Anushka wrote, adding a picture of Kohli from the match.

Kohli started off the innings in his characteristic free-flowing manner, going for his shots and taking on the loose balls from South Africa pacers. However, he slowed down the tempo after the South Africa spinners came on.Kohli has already scored a ton in this Cricket World Cup.

This came against Bangladesh in Pune when he scored an unbeaten 103 off 97 balls which took India to a seven-wicket win and won him the Player of the Match award.He came very close to another one in Dharamsala against New Zealand, but fell five runs short then.

Then he scored a brilliant 88 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, but fell before he could clear the line.It didn't take long for him, though, to equal the landmark, achieving the feat on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.The list of top century-makers in ODI cricket has three Indians at the top, with Rohit Sharma (31) coming behind Tendulkar and Kohli. Nine players have recorded more than 25 hundreds in the format in men's cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor