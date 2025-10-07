Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble shares photo from her baby shower with “Azoba & Ajees”

Mumbai Oct 7 Singer Sayli Kamble, who rose to fame as a finalist in Indian Idol 12, announced her pregnancy with husband Dhawal.

Sharing pictures from her recent baby shower, Sayli wrote “Aazoba and Ajees”. In the series of pictures, Sayli shared pictures with her father, mother and mother-in-law. A few days ago, Sayli had announced her pregnancy on her social media account.

Sharing pictures from her baby shower ceremony, she wrote, “Our hearts are overflowing with joy and anticipation. I and Dhawal are thrilled to announce that a little miracle is on the way. We can't wait to meet our precious bundle of joy.” Despite being in her 8th month of pregnancy, Sayli continued to actively perform at the recent Navratri events, displaying her dedication to music.

Videos shared on her social media handle show her performing live on stage, singing devotional and festive songs with the same emotion. At her recent baby shower ceremony, Sayli was dressed in a traditional Maharashtrian green sari with a red paithani border. Adorned with floral jewellery and seamless makeup, she was seen posing and having a ball of a time in a video from the function.

Sayali was seen dancing joyfully with her husband Dhawal, all smiling as they celebrated a new chapter in their lives. Sayli's baby shower also included heartwarming moments with her family, including a special dance with her father and mother.

Sayli Kamble, who was among the top 5 contestants of Indian Idol Season 12, was applauded for her versatility and soulful performances. One of the most memorable highlights of Sayli's journey on the show was her rendition of “Khatooba", which earned special praise from Asha Bhosle, who had appeared on the show as a guest judge.

