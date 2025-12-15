Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble welcomes a baby boy

Mumbai, Dec 15 Singer Sayli Kamble, who rose to fame as a finalist in Indian Idol 12, embraced motherhood on the 12th of December. The singer took to her social media account in announcing the good news.

Sharing a post of the announcement, Sayli wrote, “A tiny miracle, a lifetime of love We are blessed with a baby boy. Thank you for all the prayers and blessings. Love , Dhawal & Sayli #happyme #dhanisa #godisgreat #blessedwithababyboy #godsgift #newjourney #littleprince #blessings”

The announcement post read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived… We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for your blessings Dhawal & Sayli 12 · 12 · 2025” In October this year, Sayli had announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Dhawal. The former Indian Idol contestant had shared pictures from her baby shower and wrote, “Aazoba and Ajees”.

In the series of pictures, Sayli shared pictures with her father, mother and mother-in-law. Despite being in her 8th month of pregnancy back then, Sayli had continued to actively perform at the Navratri events, displaying her dedication to music. Videos shared on her social media handle show her performing live on stage, singing devotional and festive songs with the same emotion.

At her baby shower ceremony, Sayli was dressed in a traditional Maharashtrian green sari with a red paithani border. Adorned with floral jewellery and seamless makeup, she was seen posing and having a ball of a time in a video from the function. Sayli was seen dancing joyfully with her husband Dhawal and looked ethereal. Sayli's baby shower also included heartwarming moments with her family, including a special dance with her father and mother.

For the uninitiated, Sayli Kamble, who was among the top 5 contestants of Indian Idol Season 12, was applauded for her versatility and soulful performances.

One of the most memorable highlights of Sayli's journey on the show was her rendition of “Khatooba”, which earned special praise from Asha Bhosle, who had appeared on the show as a guest judge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor