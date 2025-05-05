Indian Idol 12 Fame, Winner Singer Pawandeep Rajan Hospitalised after Serious Car Accident in Ahmedabad: Reports

Indian Idol 12 Fame, Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured after Serious Car Accident. The accident took place on Monday early morning around 3.40 am. Post accident he was admitted in hospital for treatment and video of which has surfaced on social media.

As reported by Bollywood news handle, Instant Bollywood, the accident happened in Ahmedabad. However, further details about the accident are still awaited, the video reveals that Pawandeep has sustained injuries to his left foot and right arm.

Pawandeep Rajan, from Champawat, Uttarakhand, began his music career in 2015 by winning The Voice India and later Indian Idol 12, taking home a car and Rs 25 lakh. The son of Kumaon folk artists Suresh Rajan, Saroj Rajan, and brother of Jyotideep Rajan, Pawandeep competed against finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish, Saili Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukh Priya Se Thai. Known for his versatility and instrumental skills, Pawandeep is establishing himself in the Indian music industry through solo albums, collaborations, and film music, showcasing his dedication to his craft.