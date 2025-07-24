Indian Institute of Creative Technologies signs MoUs with Comic Con Green Rain Studios to power India's Animation, Visual Effects courses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) signed the two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Comic Con India, and Green Rain Studios after the formal inauguration by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railways Minister and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at the IICT-NFDC Campus in Mumbai.

These partnerships mark a significant step towards strengthening India's AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) ecosystem by integrating world-class industry expertise with academic excellence.

The MoU with Comic Con India, India's largest pop culture platform, will focus on structured opportunities for student engagement, original IP development, and industry-academia collaboration, as per the press note by IICT.

The initiatives will include student showcases at Comic Con events, masterclasses, hackathons, internships, and efforts to grow India's grassroots creator ecosystem.

Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said, "We are proud to collaborate with IICT as part of the broader AVGC-XR vision for India, and we are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have in nurturing homegrown creative talent, especially in the field of comics," as quoted in a press note.

She further talked about the significance of the Comic Con's collaboration with IICT.

"This collaboration is about creating meaningful pathways for IICT students to engage directly with the industry. Through Comic Con India, students will be able to gain valuable mentorship from leading creators and professionals, connect with the wider pop culture community, enhance their creative skills, and understand the commercial aspects of their craft. We also aim to contribute towards building a curriculum that reflects the practical needs of the industry, so that students are fully prepared and ready to step confidently into their professional careers," added Shefali Johnson as quoted in a press note.

The MoU with Green Rain Studios, India's first Unreal Authorised Training Centre, will integrate real-time technology skills into IICT's programs, with a focus on Unreal Engine, virtual production, and immersive media training.

Karan Parikh, CEO and Founder of Green Rain Studios, said, "Through this MoU, Green Rain Studios and IICT are coming together to combine academic rigour with real-world industry experience, especially in Unreal Engine, virtual production, and immersive media. As India's first Unreal Authorised Training Centre, we've seen how real-time technology can transform creative careers. This collaboration reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of AVGC-XR talentbuilding scalable training, world-class infrastructure, and bridging the gap between academia and industry to power India's digital future," as per the press note.

Ashish Kulkarni, Board member IICT and Munjal Shroff, Governing council member from IICT, were present for the MoU exchanges between Comic Con and Green Rain, respectively.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised the Government's commitment to making India a global hub for AVGC-XR talent, while Shri Devendra Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's focus on building a future-ready creative economy.

IICT unveiled 17 courses for inaugural year batch beginning this September.

