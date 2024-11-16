Indian-origin actor Poorna Jagannathan bags HBO's 'Lanterns'

Los Angeles [US], November 16 : Indian-origin actor Poorna Jagannathan is all set to join the cast of HBO's 'Lanterns'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Poorna will have a recurring part in the show from DC Studios and Warner Bros. TV.

Her character, Zoe, is "described as an effortlessly confident and poised woman in any setting, and as composed and cunning as the influential men around her."

Lanterns is based on DC's long-running Green Lantern comics and stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as, respectively, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two of the best-known characters in the comics' long history. HBO picked up Lanterns to series in June after years of start-and-stop development.

Chris Mundy (Ozark) is the showrunner for Lanterns and is co-writing the eight-episode season with Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) and Eisner Award-winning comics writer Tom King. They executive produce along with James Hawes, who is directing the first two episodes.

Poorna is best known for featuring in Netflix's Never Have I Ever. In Bollywood, she was seen in projects such as Delhi Belly and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

