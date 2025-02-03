Indian-origin Chandrika Tandon wins award at the 67th Grammys

Los Angeles, Feb 3 Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon took home the Grammy award for the album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. She outran Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar to win the honour.

Held on Sunday, the 67th edition Grammys is organised by the Recording Academy and was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Chandrika won the award along with her collaborators, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

Along with Chandrika, names who were contending in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category included Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej, Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar, and Warriors Of Light by Radhika Vekaria.

The Consulate General of India in New York took to their official X, formerly called Twitter, account to wish Chandrika, who is the sister of former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi.

The tweets read: “Congratulations to Ms. Chandrika Tandon @chandrikatandon on winning Grammy Award @RecordingAcad in Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for Triveni! A mesmerizing fusion of ancient mantras, flute, and cello, Triveni bridges cultures and traditions through the universal language of music.

“Her works showcase a remarkable fusion of talent and creativity but always with a higher purpose. Wishing her continued success and global recognition!”

This year Grammy has made headlines for various reasons such as Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori being escorted out of the show by the police.

Also, Hollywood star Will Smith made his first return to a televised awards show at the 2023 Grammys, where he opened a tribute to the late Quincy Jones. This marked his return after the 2022 slap incident during the 94th Academy Awards.

Smith opened the segment by introducing Herbie Hancock on piano and later introduced “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, who belted a performance of “Fly Me to the Moon,” reports variety.com.

