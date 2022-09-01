Indian origin Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh dies in car crash

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh was killed in a horrific crash in Australia on Tuesday, according to 9News. The father-of-two was caught in a three-vehicle collision near Melbourne caused by a speeding Kia sedan, the outlet further said quoting the police. The incident took place at 3.30pm on Bulla-Diggers Rest Road in Diggers Rest and the 23-year-old driver of the sedan has been arrested and charged, the police further said.

Mr Singh, 42, was on his way to a job site when he was struck.The out-of-control Kia hit two other vehicles and then a jeep, which came into Mr Singh's path and he died on the spot, the police said. His close friend and Punjabi singer Gagan Kokri, who started his singing career with the late songster wrote a heart-wrenching post in memory of Nirvair. He wrote - “NIRVAIR bro I just woke up hearing this 🙏Taxi vi ikathe chalai a , Pehli vaar Gaaya vi ikathe same album ch and I know Tu kam kaar ch busy ho gya c har vaar Jad kuj life ch achieve kita tera phone aaya te hun last call teri dubara singing shuru karan lai c , tera song TERE BINA was the best song in our album MY TURN from which we all started our career 🙏 veer Tu insaan boht vadia c and poore MELBOURNE lai tera jaana shocking a 🙏 RIP bro 🙏 Nirvair’s last song came three years ago titled ‘Hikk Thok Ke’, which was a duet with Gurlez Akhtar.