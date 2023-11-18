Indian Producer Rohan Gupta Clinches Multiple Global Awards

Rohan Gupta, a young Indian film producer, has gained immense popularity with his satirical short film titled 'Diversity on Demand'. The short film is a commentary on caricatures of Indian stereotypes in Hollywood. The film garnered widespread acclaim in film festivals worldwide, including the London-Worldwide Comedy Short Film Festival, Portland Comedy Film Festival, Houston Comedy Film Festival, Independent Shorts Awards, GELOS Comedy Film Festival, and Denver Monthly Film Awards.

Gupta drew on the story with a satirical and comic tone, shedding light on the superficial aspects of Hollywood's underhand approach to diversity and inclusion. "I feel like the industry can be a bit performative in its portrayal of diversity, and I wanted to poke fun at that with a satirical lens," Gupta explains.

Rohan, with his multifaceted talent and adroit work in producing satire and comedy, has amassed great attention in Hollywood and beyond. After his preliminary education in New Delhi, Rohan went to Hong Kong for his graduation in business. He completed his master’s in Television Production from Boston University, USA. He got the right mentors in Adam Lapidus, Producer of hit Disney Channel shows like "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," and Sheila Sitomer, an Emmy-winning Producer of "Good Morning America”, who shaped his professional acumen.

Some notable works of Rohan Gupta include the documentary series "Frontline Fashion Season 4," Rohan took on the role of story producer and writer, delving into the often-overlooked realm of sustainable fashion. Reflecting on the experience, Rohan shared, 'This is a topic that’s frequently pushed aside. Showrunner Lindsay Robertson opened my eyes to the gravity of the fast fashion problem.” The show received recognition alongside industry giants like HBO, Netflix, and Disney at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Rohan also worked on the hit TV series "Asia's Next Top Model Season 6," where, as a digital producer, he created an impactful social media campaign. This effort resulted in vast outreach and great success in Southeast Asia.

More recently, Rohan played a significant part in the second season of "Welcome to Wrexham ", a six-time Emmy Nominated TV series in which he worked alongside Hollywood superstars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The show’s second season has so far received 2 Critics Choice Documentary nominations and has received rave reviews from major publications such as Rolling Stone and The Guardian.

Rohan is set to collaborate on projects with Wong Fu Productions, a YouTube sensation known for its authentic representation of Asian American talent. Wong Fu is an independent digital production company founded in 2003 with over 3 million subscribers and 600 million views for dramatic shorts and comedy sketches on YouTube.

The works done by Rohan Gupta bolster his unique ability to merge comedy and satire while addressing pressing social issues. In addition to his prominent works, Rohan Gupta's scripts have received recognition at prestigious festivals, including the Austin Film Festival, Golden Script Competition, and the Los Angeles Screenplay Awards.