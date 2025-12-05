Indian Women’s Cricket Team Coach Amol Muzumdar tell Amitabh Bachchan how Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli inspired him

Mumbai, Dec 5 As Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to honour India’s historic cricketing milestone, the episode brings a special reflective moment with Indian Women’s Cricket Team Head Coach Amol Muzumdar.

In a heartfelt exchange with the legendary actor and KBC host Amitabh Bachchan, Amol revisited his formative years, the people who shaped him, and the values that turned him into one of India’s most respected cricketing minds. Speaking with Amitabh Bachchan, Amol began by acknowledging the roots of his journey:

“I retired as a player in 2014. I played Ranji Trophy for 20 years — 17 years for Mumbai and then four years outside for Assam and Andhra. I also captained Mumbai.” Further, crediting his father as the earliest influence who introduced him to cricket, “My father was a good cricketer in Mumbai. And it is because of him that I am sitting here today. The cricketing values, the education, and the discipline he gave me are something I can never forget.“ He also credits “Achrekar Sir — na bhooton, na bhavishyati — there will never be anyone like him.”

Amol opened up about his early influences, his long domestic cricket career, and memories of playing alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli during his school days. He is also thankful to both of them for instilling discipline and cricketing culture in an entire generation of Mumbai cricketers. This heartfelt conversation highlights the legacy, mentorship, and family support behind one of India’s most influential cricketing minds.

