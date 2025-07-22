India's first LGBTQ film, Badnaam Basti, returns in a restored version for the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne's Pride Night.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), now in its 16th year, continues to set a global benchmark for cultural celebration and cinematic inclusivity. As the largest Indian film festival held outside of India, and the only one officially backed by the Government of another country, the Government of Victoria, Australia, IFFM proudly stands as a beacon for representation, diversity, and community engagement.

This year, IFFM will screen nearly 75 films that reflect themes of inclusivity spanning gender, race, sexuality, disability, and women’s representation. One of the most anticipated highlights of the festival is the LGBTQ+ Pride Night scheduled for August 22nd, which promises to be a powerful tribute to queer cinema and Queer South Asian identity in Australia

The Pride Night will feature the screening of the restored version of 'Badnaam Basti' India’s first-ever LGBTQ film originally released in 1971. The film's legacy will be honored by this rare showcase, followed by the Australian premiere of We Are Faheem and Karun, a tender queer love story directed by acclaimed filmmaker Onir.

Speaking about the festival's commitment to representation, IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said "At IFFM, we believe cinema has the power to connect and create conversations. It is our responsibility to reflect on the world we live in, with all its beautiful diversity. This Pride Night is not just about celebrating queer identity but also reclaiming the space that has long been denied to LGBTQIA+ narratives in Indian cinema. Through films like Badnaam Basti and We Are Faheem and Karun, we honour the past and embrace a future of inclusive storytelling."

IFFM 2025 continues to break ground by celebrating cinema that reflects the kaleidoscope of human experiences, ensuring that voices from every corner of society are seen, heard, and celebrated on the global stage.