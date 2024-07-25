India’s First Masculine Positivity Show Makes History With A Feature on Times Square

GenZ-driven youth media and impact organisation, Yuvaa is proud to announce that its trailblazing talk show, ‘Be A Man, Yaar,’ gained international recognition with a prestigious feature on the iconic Times Square. With a mission to provide men a comfortable space to express themselves, host of the show Nikhil Taneja is now all set to cater to the international audiences. Redefining the traditional masculinity and promoting positive gender roles, ‘Be A Man, Yaar’ has achieved continued success in two consecutive years with some heartfelt conversations with the trailblazers from the Indian Entertainment Industry like Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Bhuvan Bam, Zakir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah, and more. The feature on esteemed Times Square marks as a significant milestone in the show’s mission to showcase what it means to be a boy, a man, and a human.

With the feature in International landscape in association with their audio partner Amazon Music, Yuvaa is ready to take the show to global South Asian audiences and spark meaningful conversations that resonate with audiences globally. Starting with the aim to make every Indian man feel less alone by making them feel more heard, more seen, and more represented, the show now aims to represent the vulnerable stories of men across the globe. Introducing ‘Be A Man, Yaar’ to an international audience, Nikhil Taneja also hosted a screening in New York for the South Asian media and entertainment community, in collaboration with renowned ‘desi’ publication, Brown Girl Magazine. Nikhil showcase the newly launched Season 2 of the series, set the context for the show and giving insights on how its season 1 was #1 podcast on Amazon Music last year and its Times Square feature. In a QnA with Trisha Sakhuja-Walia, founder of Brown Girl Magazine, Nikhil also spoke about his own journey with mental health and masculinity that led him to creating the show.

Hosting notable names like Shivani Bafna, Kaneez Surka, Sudeep Kanwal, Hira Mustafa, Pulkit Datta, Hiba Beg, amongst others, the event focused on playing a few segments from the episodes featuring Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhuvan Bam and Javed Akhtar giving a cross-section and diverse flavour of the many facets of the show, and its idea to start a conversation around masculine positivity.

On the Times Square milestone, Nikhil Taneja (Media Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Yuvaa) said, “It was a proud moment, as an Indian, to see our show on a billboard in Times Square, New York, alongside that of talk show icon Jon Stewart. I have the deepest gratitude to the team at Amazon Music, all our guests, partner and of course the incredible audience, that’s turned ‘Be A Man, Yaar!’ from just another chat show into a movement, a call for change, and an invitation to explore the depths of positive, vulnerable and authentic masculinity. The show’s international recognition is a testament to the power of ‘Be A Man, Yaar’ in challenging traditional gender norms and promoting a more inclusive understanding of masculinity.”

The second season of show features guests like Javed Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Bhuvan Bam, Manish Malhotra, Rohan Bopanna, Dr Vikas Divyakirti, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, Imran Khan, Ankush Bahuguna, Viraj Ghelani, Aryan Pasha and Prateek Kuhad, in an engaging, honest and candid conversation with Nikhil.