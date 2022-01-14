'India's Got Talent': Judges share their perspective on the show

Mumbai, Jan 14 From dancers to singers, magic, comed, rappers, beatboxers, stuntmen to what not, different talents will come together to showcase their acts on the reality show 'India's Got Talent'.

The panel of judges who will be judging these talents includes theatre, film and television personality Kirron Kher, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir. Arjun Bijlani will be hosting the show and introducing the participants to the judges.

Shilpa Shetty shares her experience of judging the talent-based reality show and says: "I have judged a dance-based reality show before, but 'India's Got Talent' is a new experience for me altogether! I am amazed at the talent that our country has. Each participant has been unique and almost every other performer left us speechless."

Kirron Kher, who has a long association with the show, says that coming back on it as a judge is a great moment for her.

"It's always a pleasure to be associated with 'India's Got Talent' because it gives me the opportunity to witness and experience untapped talent from across our country. Each season has had its highlights and this one is no different," she adds.

Rapper Badhshah asserts that being a judge on the show gave him a chance to see different talents unlike others which either brings dance or singing.

He says: "Generally, we see singers and dancers take center stage on talent-based reality shows. But there is so much more beyond singing and dancing that one can look forward to on 'India's Got Talent'."

Badshah shares that on this show he witnessed cultural diversity: "From cultural diversity to uniqueness and exploration of art forms, there is so much that I have come across on this platform and enjoyed myself. 'Mindblowing' is how I would define this season."

Manoj Muntashir as a judge calls the talents exceptional and unique in their acts.

"The kind of performances and acts that the viewers will get to see this season are exceptional. The key factor that I look forward to is variety as I believe our nation is abundant when it comes to talent," he adds.

The format of 'India's Got Talent' is an adaptation of the international format 'Got Talent' that is created and owned by Syco and Fremantle. It is a British talent show. Since 'America's Got Talent' aired in 2006, the concept was adapted in other countries as well. So, in India it is adapted as 'India's Got Talent'.

Arjun who will be hosting it says the highlights of the show is its content and different talents.

"'India's Got Talent' as a show is respected for the kind of content and talent it churns out. It's not restricted to a certain set of talent only - therefore it offers a lot of variety and there is always an element of surprise. You don't know what the next contestant is going to come up with. And the kind of participation that the show attracts, I am amazed at the kind of talent people of our country has," he concludes.

'India's Got Talent' starts from January 15, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

