Indira Bhaduri, Amitabh Bachchan's Mother-In-Law and Jaya Bachchan's Mother Passes Away At 94 In Bhopal

Indira Bhaduri, mother of Jaya Bachchan and mother-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan, passed away in Bhopal at the age of 94. She had been unwell for some time and was under medical supervision. As her condition worsened, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh's son, rushed to Bhopal late last night. Jaya Bachchan has also reached Bhopal, while Amitabh Bachchan and other family members are expected to arrive soon.

Indira Bhaduri, who lived alone in Ansal Apartments in the Shyamla Hills area of Bhopal, was the widow of renowned journalist and writer Taroon Bhaduri, who passed away in 1996. According to reports, Indira Bhaduri passed away late Tuesday night, leaving the Bachchan family in deep grief.

Abhishek Bachchan was the first to reach his grandmother's home, with Amitabh Bachchan and others currently en route via a chartered flight. Abhishek and his sister, Shweta Bachchan, were known to share a close bond with their grandmother. Jaya Bachchan’s family has deep ties to Madhya Pradesh, where she was born. She has two sisters, Rita and Nita. Rita is married to actor Rajeev Verma. Jaya Bachchan began her acting career at the age of 15, debuting in Satyajit Ray’s film Mahanagar.



